Promoting Azerbaijan's interests within new regional realities – top priority, MFA says

By Trend

Promoting Azerbaijan's interests by ensuring the territorial integrity and international law has become a priority, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement related to the overall results of 2022.

Following the end of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with the trilateral statement of Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders of November 10, 2020, the establishment of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and state borders, have become one of the major directions of the foreign policy in 2022.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan's peace efforts were acknowledged by the international community, following resolute steps during the year. The normalization agenda provides for three main areas, such as the peace treaty preparation that will provide the basis of bilateral relations, the border delimitation process, and restoration of transport and communication links between the two states.

Based on Azerbaijan's 2021 proposal to sign a peace treaty, essential principles of which were presented to Armenia in February 2022. On October 2, 2022, the Geneva meeting laid the foundation of practical negotiations on the peace treaty constituting the essence of future bilateral relations between the two countries.