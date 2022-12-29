President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of Shabran Wellbeing Resort [UPDATE]

President of Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have attended the opening of Shabran Wellbeing Resort in Shabran district.

The head of state, the First Lady and their family members viewed conditions created at the complex.

Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done at the hotel.

The complex located in Pirabadil village of Shabran district is 147 kilometers away from the capital Baku. The hotel, which is built on 12.6 hectares of the complex, has 119 rooms of different categories, 10 single-storey and 20 two-storey cottages.

The hotel with luxury infrastructure serves as the first Ayurveda center in Azerbaijan. Ayurveda Spa center has a beauty salon, six treatment rooms, a Finnish sauna, a steam room, a relaxation area and an indoor pool. All conditions were created here for doing fitness and yoga.

The complex has “Rubai”, “Aheng”, “Ocaq” restaurants, “Misra Lobby Lounge”, “Bade Lounge Bar”, “Aura Cafe”, game rooms, a 180-seat “Bayati” and a 180-seat “Shiraz” conference halls.



