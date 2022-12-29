Azerbaijan sets up new benefits, duties for foreigners working in liberated lands

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty".

According to the law, for the implementation of paid labor activity in the territory of Azerbaijan by foreigners and stateless persons, a state fee of 1,600 manat ($940) is established for the issuance and extension of a work permit for one year and a half, and 1,800 manat ($1,060) - for the issuance and extension of permit employment for two years within 10 days.

At the same time, for the issuance and extension of a work permit for one year and a half within 15 days, a state fee of 1,400 manat ($820) is charged, and for the issuance and extension of a work permit for two years – 1,600 manat ($940).

For the issuance and extension of a work permit for one year and a half within 20 days, a state fee of 1,200 manat ($710) is set, and for a period of two years - 1,400 manat ($820).

The specified periods will apply for a period of five years from January 1, 2023, with a reduction of five working days in connection with the issuance and extension of work permits for foreigners and stateless persons to engage in paid labor activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

According to the new article 69.1-1 added to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan, the period of validity of a work permit can be extended for foreigners and stateless persons engaged in labor activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, each time by no more than two years.

According to the current legislation, foreigners and stateless persons, with the exception of those involved in labor activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, can be issued a work permit on a general basis for a period of one year, and is extended each time for no more than one year.

According to Article 51.5 of the Migration Code of Azerbaijan, the issuance of a work permit is carried out within the framework of the labor migration quota, approved by the relevant executive authority. This will also apply to foreigners and stateless persons engaged in labor activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The law will come into force on January 1, 2023.