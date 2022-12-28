Azerbaijan, Morocco hold political consultations

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Director-General for Asian and Oceanic Affairs of the Moroccan Foreign Ministry Ambassador Abdulkader Al-Ansari held political consultations on December 26-27, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the consultations, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian spheres, inter-parliamentary bilateral relations, as well as issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The sides also exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Moroccan side was informed about the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement against COVID-19, which will be held in Baku in March 2023.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with representatives of a number of educational and research centers.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Morocco amounted to $2.4 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.6 million in the first five months of 2021.