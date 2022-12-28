Azerbaijan approves amendments to law "On currency regulation"

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On currency regulation".

According to the amendments, the requirements of this law with regard to securities in national and foreign currencies also apply to checks and other payment documents. Prior to this, only shares, bonds, bills and other securities denominated in manat were considered securities in the national currency.

The concept of securities in foreign currency will also cover shares, bonds, promissory notes and other securities, the nominal value of which is denominated in foreign currency. Previously, foreign currency securities included payment documents denominated in foreign currency (checks, bills of exchange, letters of credit, etc.), stock assets (stocks, bonds) and other debt obligations.