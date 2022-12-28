TODAY.AZ / Politics

Two new medals established in Azerbaijan

28 December 2022 [09:44] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amending the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "10th anniversary of the State Agency for the provision of services to citizens and social innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" jubilee medal and the medal "For effective cooperation with "ASAN Service".

According to the amendment, the "10th anniversary of the State Agency for the provision of services to citizens and social innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the medal "For effective cooperation with the "ASAN Service" were established.

