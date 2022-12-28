Kyrgyzstan to possibly extend registration period for Azerbaijani citizens

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The registration period for the stay for Azerbaijani citizens in Kyrgyzstan may increase from 10 to 30 calendar days, Azernews reports.

The decision has been made according to a relevant project of Kyrgyzstan's Digital Development Ministry, which was submitted for public discussion through the website of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Furthermore, the ministry also proposed to give citizens of Uzbekistan the right to stay on the territory of Kyrgyzstan without registration for 30 days.