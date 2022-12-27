By Trend

Azerbaijan witnesses great growth of economy, internal stability and important role on international level, Ivo Josipovic, President of Croatia 2010-2015, Board of Trustees Member Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is one of key persons, not only in the region, but with important global influence.

"Due to his policy, Azerbaijan witnesses great growth of economy, internal stability and important role on international level. I hope, the issue of Karabakh is coming to end. It is important that President Aliyev promotes policy of reconciliation, promising to all citizens of Azerbaijan, including those of Armenian ethnicity, peaceful life and inclusive society. Croatia had similar experience during the war at the end of the last century. We won military, but also won in peace, including Serbian community in our social and political life," added Josipovic.

He went on to add that definitely, Azerbaijan is important and reliable partner of Europe.

"These days the global geopolitical scene is going changed. Finally, the new map of power and partnership will be created. After all, those countries supporting each other in this political and economy crisis, especially in oil and gas sector shall benefit. The outcome shall be that war makers shall be losers. But, global interest is to find sustainable peace and to create new world order, much more secure that present one. It must be based on idea of peace, multilateralism and balance of interests. Willingness of Azerbaijan to co-operate with the West during the gas and oil crisis and new energy projects, like one agreed with Europe shall be decisive for partnership of Azerbaijan and Europe for many years in future. Both sides shall benefit," Croatia's former president explained.



He also praised the support of Azerbaijan's president to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.



"NGIC is now, with substantial support of the President, one of the most important and globally visible NGO of that kind. It is not only because financial support of NGIC, but because important moral support. Vice versa, NGIC is contributing to international visibility of Azerbaijan showing that Azerbaijan is capable to support internationally based NGO gathering important leaders and former leaders from all part of the globe. Now, the NGIC is international NGO and partner of very important international and national organizations," Josipovic added.