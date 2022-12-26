Vehicles of Russian peacekeepers keep passing along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road

By Trend

Four more supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan following the trilateral statement of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the 2020 second Karabakh war] have recently passed along a section of the Lachin-Khankandi road, near Shusha, where peaceful protests of representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been held for the 15th day, Trend reports from the scene.

Today, a total of 11 vehicles passed along the Lachin-Khankandi road.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.