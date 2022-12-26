Turkish official on biased statements on Azerbaijani-Armenian issue

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar noted that some countries make prejudiced and biased statements on Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

"However, we did not hear from the countries and international organizations that once led the mission to resolve the Karabakh conflict that lasted almost 30 years. Where was your mind before this time?" he pondered.

A wave of criticism was directed toward Azerbaijan after Armenia's claims of a "blockage" of the Lachin road despite multiple video evidence proving the other way round.

To recap, the pickets on the Khankandi-Shusha section of the road are urging the Russian peacekeepers to prevent the separatists and their foreign patrons from brazenly plundering Azerbaijani mineral resources. The current situation in the area is a direct result of the Azerbaijani public dissatisfaction with illegal economic activities, theft of natural resources, and environmental damage to the territory of Azerbaijan.

Following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory in Karabakh. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.