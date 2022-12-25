We strongly reject unfounded statement of Armenia - Azerbaijani MFA

By Trend

We strongly reject the unfounded statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia dated December 24, 2022, which distorts the views expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan during his meeting with the Community of Western Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says that Azerbaijan is not interested in peace and stability in the region and violates international law, which is nothing, but hypocrisy.

