Turkiye encourages Armenia to peace deal with Azerbaijan

Turkiye supports efforts aimed at the normalization of the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and participates in the demining of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

"Azerbaijani lands have been occupied for many years as a result of an unjust war. They have been subjected to serious massacres and murders. But the rest of the world did not want to hear or see it. Once again, those lands were plundered and tortured. The EU, NATO, UN, the OSCE turned a blind eye to this. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, the US, and France were inactive. As a result, Azerbaijan itself has resolved the problem. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are one whole and inseparable. We provide full support to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and actively participate in the modernization of the Azerbaijani army. We recommend that Armenia accept the hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan. We are not for war, but for stability and peace in the region. We are working towards this," he said.

The minister stated that Turkiye has "done its best to ensure peace and stability in the region and to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the entire Caucasus" following the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

"Azerbaijan has done and continues to do everything that should be done in this direction. Turkiye supports all measures aimed at normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he concluded.