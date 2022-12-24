Baku, Washington eye regional security issues

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani president's top foreign policy aide, Hikmat Hajiyev, and National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan discussed regional security issues on the phone, Azernews reports.

The two officials discussed the regional developments as well as ways of the regional peace agenda, Hajiyev's tweet reads.

"Today had telephone call w/ @jakejsullivan National Security Advisor of @POTUS. We reviewed bilateral ties, regional security issues, normalisation and peace treaty talks between Azerbaijan-Armenia. Expressed Azerbaijan's resolve to move forward normalization, agenda," he tweeted.

Hajiyev also stressed that during the conversation, he conveyed legitimate concerns of Azerbaijan's civil society organizations, who are protesting peacefully at the intersection of the Lachin-Khankandi road against illicit mineral deposit exploitation and ensuing ecological damages.

"Alleged claims of Armenia on `blockade' is groundless, a futile attempt of black propaganda," he wrote.