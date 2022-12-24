President Ilham Aliyev plays decisive role in ensuring peace in South Caucasus - ex-Chairman of UN General Assembly

By Trend

President Ilham Aliyev plays decisive role in ensuring peace in South Caucasus, Volkan Bozkir, Former Chairman of the UN General Assembly, told Trend.

"President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, determination as well as his vision are crucial to maintain the peace and stability in the region. The South Caucasus is being revived again thanks to the far-sighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

Bozkir noted that large-scale projects on transport infrastructure construction have turned the country into an international transport and logistics center, which lead to new opportunities for increasing trade and economic activity.

The Zangazur Corridor plays a crucial role in increasing regional connectivity not only throughout Caucasus, but also across greater Eurasia, linking Europe to Asia, he added.

Speaking about the energy strategy carried out in Azerbaijan today, Bozkir highlighted the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in this regard.

"The Southern Gas Corridor is a strategic initiative to bring gas from the Caspian Sea to the European markets and is a key tool for enhancing the security of energy supplies in Europe. Europe needs Azerbaijan more than ever. The existence of a long-term, predictable and trusting relationship of cooperation in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and the EU is of great importance not only for the region, but also in a more global sense," he said.