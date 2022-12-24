Azerbaijani president's special rep for Nakhchivan exclave introduced

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Chief of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev introduced President's Special Representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli to the public in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nuriyev emphasized the constant attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev to the autonomous republic, noting that important measures are underway for the development of Nakhchivan as part of the construction processes across the country.

He also stressed that in addition to solving the issues of socioeconomic development, President Aliyev had also defined the improvement of state governance, transparency in all areas, and elimination of negative situations hampering development as priority tasks.

During the events, it was also emphasized that the establishment of the institution of the plenipotentiary representative office of the president in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is aimed at ensuring effective governance, establishing a dialogue between citizens and state bodies at the level of modern requirements and within the framework of law, and solving economic, social, cultural and other issues in a prompt and efficient manner.

Nuriyev expressed the hope that the new leadership would live up to the great confidence placed in him by the Azerbaijani president by ensuring timely, complete, and efficient implementation of the tasks ahead.

Prior to the event, the officials paid tribute to the statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan city and put flowers at it.

Earlier, guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Fuad Najafli as the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani president in Nakhchivan.