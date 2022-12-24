President Emmanuel Macron makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On December 23, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, Emmanuel Macron touched upon relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the situation on the road leading to the city of Khankendi through Lachin district of Azerbaijan.

Regarding the situation on the road leading to the city of Khankendi through Lachin district of Azerbaijan, the head of state noted that representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the country`s territories, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, and serious damage to the environment as a result of this exploitation.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that there is no obstacle to the residents living in Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, to use this road for civil and humanitarian purposes, and that the passage of medical vehicles is ensured through the local office of the International Committee of the Red Cross without the need for other institutions.

The head of state said that the main demand of the civil society representatives is to stop the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits and to ensure environmental monitoring activities in the territory.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev also noted that Armenia still occupies 8 villages belonging to Azerbaijan.

Emmanuel Macron said that France is ready to support the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the continuation of negotiations on a peace treaty.

Touching upon the importance of balanced and impartial behavior in relation to regional issues, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that anti-Azerbaijan activities in Francophonie and some other international organizations are regrettable.