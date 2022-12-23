Armenia skipping trilateral meeting in Moscow - last-minute decision, Russian FM says

By Trend

At the last moment, the Armenian side refused to participate in the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers with Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Trend reports.

"We agreed to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on our territory to continue discussions on a peace treaty, we were preparing for this event, but, unfortunately, at the last moment, our Armenian colleagues refused to come to Moscow," Lavrov said.

He noted that the Armenian side didn't attend the meeting due to the ongoing issues with the Lachin corridor.

"It's a pity that such an opportunity was missed," he said.

Lavrov noted that, nevertheless, today, the [Russian and Azerbaijani] sides will be happy to discuss the tasks that Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia face in accordance with the decisions of the presidents of the two countries and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

"Four trilateral statements have been approved, work on them is underway, but, of course, I would like to speed it up. Whatever issues arise on the ground, I am convinced that it is all the more necessary to meet regularly, negotiate, strengthen trust and create the base for those issues to be settled," Lavrov added.