Azerbaijani foreign minister leaves for Moscow to meet Sergei Lavrov

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Moscow for a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Azernews reports.

On Thursday, the sides discussed the regional situation over the phone. They also expressed regret over Armenia’s refusal to participate in the talks scheduled earlier for December 23 in Moscow on the subject of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers' latest meeting was on December 5 in Moscow where they discussed Baku's call for monitoring of the ecological situation in Karabakh.

At the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the most pressing aspects of the regional and international agenda, including the issues of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments made in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.