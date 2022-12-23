Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, my dear brother.

It gives me great pleasure to convey to you my best wishes and sincere congratulations on your birthday.

Your Excellency, we know and deeply respect you as a great statesman, a skilled and courageous leader who has earned the confidence of his people, is selflessly serving the cause of the country`s development and prosperity, and who has restored historical justice in the new period of development for Azerbaijan.

I would like to emphasize that under your wise leadership the Republic of Azerbaijan has made tremendous achievements in the way of socioeconomic development in recent years, and its reputation and standing in the world are growing.

I have warm recollections of your state visit to our country in June of the current year, your active participation in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States held in Samarkand, as well as our open and sincere meetings held within the framework of these visits.

I am sure that all the important agreements reached will elevate the strategic partnership between our countries to an even higher level and enrich our multifaceted cooperation with new practical content.

It is beyond doubt that thanks to our common goals and future high-level meetings, the long-term and mutually beneficial relations of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will be strengthened in the interests of common well-being of our brotherly nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on this joyful and unforgettable day of your life, I sincerely congratulate you once again, wish you a long life, good health, family happiness, continued success in your high state activities, and peace, continuous progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan