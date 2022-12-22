Chinese leader congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I have the honor to express my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you for a happy birthday.

Over the past years, China-Azerbaijan relations have continued to develop in a healthy and stable manner. Our cooperation in various fields is successfully and fruitfully moving forward. In September this year, we successfully held a meeting in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, at which important agreements were reached on developing bilateral relations, strengthening interaction in the international arena, and deepening cooperation within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative.

I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijani relations, and I am ready to work with you to promote the sustainable and long-term development of bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you good health and prosperity.

Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China