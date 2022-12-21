Azerbaijani Special Service marks 50th anniversary of Lt-Col Elshad Guliyev

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has marked the 50th birthday anniversary of Lt-Col Elshad Guliyev of Special Operations Forces, who died heroically in the April 6, 2012 anti-terror operation in Ganja, Azernerws reports.

Employees of the State Security Service, veterans of the security agencies, cadets of the Heydar Aliyev State Security Service Academy, and soldiers of the military unit of the service, as well as family members of the hero, attended the event.

The event heard that relevant orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, awarding Guliyev For Bravery, For the Motherland and the Azerbaijani Flag Order (posthumously) medals are a vivid manifestation of the high appreciation of his merits at the state level.

Further, the participants watched a documentary, shot by the Trend News Agency with the support of the State Security Service, about the life and activities of Elshad Guliyev.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, Honored Journalist Sahil Karimli said that the combat courage and valor of special forces lieutenant-colonel serve as an example for young security officers.

"Over recent years, the Azerbaijani special services have entered a new stage in their development. We can say with full confidence that today the security of our state is in good hands. Each member of these bodies faithfully serves his country, Motherland, and the nation," he stated.

Underscoring that the subversive activities of certain foreign intelligence services hostile to Azerbaijan are being decisively suppressed, he added that as dangerous processes are happening in the world, the external threats do not bypass Azerbaijan either.

"But it is gratifying that Azerbaijan remains an island of security, a space of stability. As a result of the far-sighted and resolute policy of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan overcomes these threats and follows the path of development. Undoubtedly, security officers adequately cope with the tasks set by the president," he noted.

Karimli added that the courage and valor of Guliyev are a symbol of heroism for every commando.

"The leadership of the State Security Service always honors the memory of the lieutenant-colonel of the Special Forces, Elshad Guliyev, and with a sense of pride, I want to say that the shooting of a documentary about him was entrusted to Trend News Agency. I think that we have achieved our goal by making a worthy film," he added.

An art program prepared by the service’s cultural center was also performed at the event.