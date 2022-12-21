Iran making attempts to prevent opening of Zangazur corridor – Trend News Agency deputy director

By Trend

Iran makes attempts to prevent the opening of the Zangazur corridor, Deputy Director General of Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu said in the 'What's going on?' TV show on Azerbaijan's ARB24 TV channel, on December 20, Trend reports.

According to him, since the last decade of the XX-th century, Iran started to pursue an active policy in the region.

"Unfortunately, Iran's policy in the region was sectarian and clandestine. With the outbreak of the second Karabakh war, the country began to openly demonstrate its position toward the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Iran will further continue to show its pro-Armenian posture as well," Hafizoglu said.

He noted that Iran has always craved to see Baku as second Beirut.

"Even though Iran made efforts to do this secretly before the second Karabakh war, it could not come to terms with Azerbaijan's victory in the war and didn't refrain from exacerbating the situation. The steps that Iran is taking inside Azerbaijan are being successfully prevented by our country's special services," Hafizoglu said.

According to him, Iranian officials' statements extend direct support to the Armenians living in liberated Karabakh, and therefore worldwide.

"Iran interferes not only in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, but also in the affairs of other Muslim countries. It is wrong to call the current Iranian regime a defender of Islam. Their getting the separatists' back can be named as hostility towards Turks," Hafizoglu said.