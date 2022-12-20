Russian cleric condemns Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

By Trend





Armenia not only destroyed sanctuaries and religious monuments in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [during its occupation], but also insulted the memory and religious feelings of people, First Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia Damir Mukhetdinov told reporters on December 20, Trend reports.

Mukhetdinov made the remark on the sidelines of the international forum ‘Islamic studies in CIS countries in the context of modern challenges’ held in Baku.

"We have repeatedly spoken out on this issue on behalf of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, headed by Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, condemning such acts of vandalism, regardless of religion and nation to which it concerns. The destruction of temples and acts of vandalism are unacceptable,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we heard a lot in recent years, especially in recent days, that the temples found after the liberation of Karabakh were not only destroyed but also were used in the most blasphemous way as pigsties. That is, the task was not only to destroy but also to insult the memory of people in order to hurt their religious feelings as painfully as possible," the official noted.

According to Mukhetdinov, even if hostilities are taking place somewhere, temples must be preserved and respected.

"Even during the medieval conquests, there were no attempts of such vandalism or humiliation of believers. This is unacceptable and must be suppressed by the whole international community. The main task today is to return the churches to their original appearance. At the moment, the process of restoration of both Christian and Muslim temples," he added.