Turkish Humanitarian Mine Action Association to open representative office in Baku

The international community shouldn't remain silent in the face of landmine terrorism in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Director of the Humanitarian Mine Action Association (IMFAD) of Türkiye Gurkan Keskin told Trend on December 19.

He noted that IMFAD stands ready to support Azerbaijan in solving the mine issue.

"In this regard, the IMFAD Association and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 1, 2022. We got a chance to see the minefields in liberated Karabakh, particularly in Aghdam. The relevant projects have already been prepared, and certain work is currently underway. The IMFAD would like to open a representative office in Baku in 2023 and cooperate in the area, where the ANAMA operates. We're engaged in landmine clearance activities and also provide assistance to mine victims. The international community should support Azerbaijan to resolve the mine terror problem," Keskin added.