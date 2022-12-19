Azerbaijani ombudswoman calls int'l community to act against Armenia's war crimes

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova



Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva denounced attempts by the Russian peacekeepers to prevent the Azerbaijani eco-activists from picketing the Khankandi-Shusha road, Azernews reports via the official statement.

In her statement, Sabina Aliyeva mentioned ecological terror caused by the 30-year-long Armenian occupation, as well as the exploitation of Azerbaijani natural deposits by the separatist Armenians in concert with the Russian peacekeepers.

"An international environmental crime has been committed as a result of Armenia's genocide, occupation, and terrorism policy against Azerbaijan based on racial hatred as well as its ecological terror policy, which has caused serious harm to the environment over the 30-year period, including biological diversity, flora and fauna, water sources, the ecology of the occupied territories, and the ecosystem of the area. Numerous endangered plants and animals have been exterminated, and the cessation of rivers' and lakes' natural processes of self-regulation has turned these water bodies into dead zones that are harmful to all living things. Araz River, the second-largest river in the South Caucasus, has been negatively impacted by Okchuchay, a cross-border river that has been severely polluted in Armenian territory for many years. I would like to point out that Armenia continues to terrorize Azerbaijan on an ecological level. The illegal exploitation of the Kizilbulaq gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum mineral deposits is consequently having negative environmental effects in the Republic of Azerbaijan's territory, where a Russian peacekeeping force is currently stationed," the statement said.

The Ombudswoman also stressed that the attempts to conduct monitoring by the Azerbaijani authorities failed due to the inaction of Russian peacekeepers and provocations.