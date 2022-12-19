Azerbaijani eco-activists protesting on Khankandi-Shusha road on eighth day in a row

The picketing of the Khankandi-Shusha segment of the Lachin road in protest at the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral deposits in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent marks the eighth day in a row on December 19, according to Azernews.

The pickets of the eco-activists and NGO representatives on the Shusha-Khankandi segment of the Lachin road that kicked off on the morning of December 12 are determined to go ahead with their demands despite the freezing cold and the refusal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the area to let experts from several Azerbaijani state agencies to monitor mineral deposits under illegal exploitation of the Karabakh separatists in close cooperation with the command of the peacekeepers.

In the meantime, the protesters are determined to go ahead until they succeed, and the growing support for the picket from across the country is heartening, an eco-activist on the scene said, adding that despite the cold weather, the number of people joining the around-the-clock peaceful demonstrations was on the rise.

Eco-activists, representatives of civil society, representatives of NGOs, students, in general, all the protesters have shown high perseverance, determination, and resolve. The protesters say they will not back down until their rightful demands are met.

As a result of discussions held with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, a team made up of experts from the Economy Ministry, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the State Service for Real Estate Affairs under the Ministry of Economy and AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company was supposed to conduct preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits and the resulting ecological and other consequences in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. However, due to the inactivity of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not happen and the picketing on the main road is designed to make the Russian peacekeepers meet the demands of Azerbaijani activists.