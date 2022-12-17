Illegal activity and destroyed history at “Demirli” mineral deposit – INVESTIGATION

The protest action initiated by Azerbaijani environmentalists, representatives of non-governmental organizations, public activists and volunteers demanding an end to the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources and monitoring of the “Gizilbulag” gold and “Damirli” copper-molybdenum deposits has been going on for five days now. Unfortunately, the discussions the monitoring group, which is expected to investigate the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the areas where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, held with the command of the peacekeeping contingent on 3 and 7 December have not yet yielded any results. Despite the demands of environmental activists, conditions for the monitoring to go ahead have not been provided yet. It has been announced that the monitoring did not take place today as a result of yet another provocation. The illegal exploitation of “Gizilbulag” and “Damirli” mineral deposits has been topping the country’s agenda since the first days of December.

AZERTAC is publishing a research by Sabuhi Huseynov, researcher at the Strategic Communication Center, senior specialist of the Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The development of the “Damirli” (Armenians call it Kashen – ed.) mineral deposit was started by “Base Metals” JSC, a subsidiary of “Vallex” group of companies, in 2012. The copper-molybdenum ore obtained at the initial stage was taken to an enrichment plant located at the Gizilbulag deposit and processed there. The construction of “Damirli” mining complex commenced in April 2014. After only a year and nine months, the mining complex with an initial processing capacity of approximately 2 million tons of ore per year was commissioned.

Throughout the period of illegal operation, the company managers and political circles of Armenia attempted to portray their work as a lawful undertaking, pledging at early stages that the exploitation of the deposit would not have any environmental implications. In addition, the development of the field was concealed from the international community and environmental organizations.

The fact of the matter is that the site of the deposit was very rich both from a natural and historical perspective. This part of Karabakh had fascinating nature and forests. There were hundreds of historical and architectural sites belonging to the Azerbaijani people in several villages located and around the deposits. Many of these sites were ancient cemeteries, castles, churches, palaces, etc. related to Caucasian Albania.

However, while engaging in illegal construction and mining activities in the area in an effort to start production as soon as possible, the company disrupted the natural and historical environment of the area and destroyed all our of its historical, architectural and archeological sites. As if this wasn’t enough, out of more than 850 hectares of land on which the “Damirli” mining complex is located, an area of about 82 hectares of forests, which included some of the most wonderful species of Karabakh trees, was razed to the ground. The political authorities of Armenia somehow managed to conceal this environmental tragedy and the savage destruction of cultural sites from the world.

In fact, the monitoring system of the “Global Forest Watch” organization shows that this environmental tragedy had resulted in the loss of only three hectares of forest cover for some reason. It seems that “Base Metals” and the breakaway regime managed not only to deceive ordinary Armenians living in Karabakh, but also to do that unbeknownst to international organizations.

This investigation reveals evidence of barbarism committed during the construction and development of the “Damirli” deposit. To do this, the historical-natural environment of the area was recreated in the Geographical Information System and a comparative analysis of the current situation carried out.

Investigation method – remote sensing

In modern times, remote sensing, especially the analysis of satellite imagery, is highly instrumental in documenting archaeological sites and conducting effective and successful research. Satellite images have recently become a reliable tool for documenting ecological, historical, historical and archaeological, monumental and other sites. The key advantage of this technique is that the researcher gets the opportunity to analyze the area where the site is located without actually visiting it. This investigation uses declassified American satellite images of 1977-1980, detailed maps developed by Soviet topographers, and topographic maps of the General Staff of the Soviet Union published in 1989.

The artificial satellites series known as the Hexagon program consisted of 20 reconnaissance satellites launched by the United States during the Cold War from 1972 to 1986. The satellites were sent into space to provide the United States with high-resolution images of the Earth, in particular to monitor the development of strategic weapons technologies in the USSR after the agreement on the limitation of anti-missile defense systems.

From 1979 to 1986, twenty reconnaissance satellites included in the program took pictures of almost every location of the Earth (including the territory of Karabakh). The satellite images provide information about the condition of any location on Planet Earth 30 or 40 years ago. The images are now stored in a special archive of the US Department of the Interior’s Geological Service. They contain scientific information on the state of natural resources, which is then monitored and analyzed. The Geological Service’s Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center is a data provider with a total of 29,000 scanned and declassified negatives of KH-9 satellite images. This study uses images of the Earth's locations captured by the KH-9 satellite as part of the Hexagon program.