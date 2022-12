By Trend

Azerbaijani soldiers Rza Akhundov, Murad Shirinov and Gabil Ibishli, who hit the landmine, at around 18:00 (GMT+4) on December 14, near the Chirag village of Kalbajar district, continue treatment in military treatment facilities, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

"Treatment of all three servicemen is underway, and there is no threat to their lives," the ministry said.