Presumably TM 62M exploded in Kalbajar's Chirag village - ANAMA

By Trend

The territory of a recent mine explosion in Chirag village of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district has been inspected, and presumably, a TM 62 anti-tank mine was the one that exploded, an instructor at the Goygol Regional Center of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vasif Jabrayilov told reporters on December 15, Trend reports from the scene.

"This mine contains 7.5 kg of the explosive and is triggered under pressure," he said.

On December 14, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district received information that eight people hit a landmine near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar district at around 18:00 (GMT+4).

It was established that four employees of Azerbaijan's construction company and four servicemen suffered from an anti-personnel landmine blast in the mentioned village. Following the landmine blast, one of the servicemen died.