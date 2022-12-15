Azernews deputy editor-in-chief: Intention of eco-activists in Karabakh perfectly peaceful [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Orkhan Amashov of Azernews reporting from the venue of the ongoing protests on the Shusha-Khankandi road said that the intention of the picketers is perfectly peaceful.

He noted that the overall number of protesters is on the rise and referring to the conversations he's had with them, Amashov opined that the people are "clearly very determined and they will stay here as long as their perfectly legitimate demands are not fulfilled".

The Azernews deputy editor-in-chief remarks that Gen Volkov of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is yet to appear there.

"Yesterday, the 44 white pigeons were released to the sky, which was a very clear indication of the intention. The intention is perfectly peaceful. We've heard the messages of peace. And the hope is that Armenians, the Karabakh Armenians, who are currently living in the zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent's control will receive this message in the proper light," Amashov remarked.