Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar & Lachin directions of border

Azernews By

Sabina Mammadli

On December 14, starting from 1750 to 2245, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Ashaghi Shorzha (Nerkin Shorzha) and Yukhari Shorzha (Verin Shorzha) settlement of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region, as well as Burun settlement of the Gorus (Goris) region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the direction of the Yellija and Zaylik settlements of Kalbajar District and Ahmadli settlement of Lachin District, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Moreover, the ministry reported that on December 15 at 0815, members of an illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, using small caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Khojavand District.