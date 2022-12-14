Azerbaijan ready to meet humanitarian needs of residents of Armenian origin - MFA

By Trend

The Azerbaijani side is ready to meet the humanitarian needs of residents of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijani territories, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizade told reporters on December 14, Trend reports.

He noted that peaceful protests by Azerbaijani civil society and environmental activists on the Shusha-Lachin Road in the last few days are the result of the legitimate dissatisfaction of the Azerbaijani society against the mentioned illegal activities, and this position should be respected.

"The purpose is not to block any road, and civilian vehicles can move freely in both directions," he said.