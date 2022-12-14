Official: US focused on de-escalation of tension between Azerbaijan, Armenia





Sabina Mammadli

The US is consistently focused on the need to de-escalate tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

Price recalled the meetings between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington under the aegis of the USA.

“We have consistently focused on this challenge, on the need to de-escalate tensions, on the need to set these two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement. We, of course, brought the two countries together at the foreign minister level here in Washington. We did that in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly. And Phil Reeker, our senior advisor, has been actively engaged with officials in both countries to see to it that we are doing everything we can and, most importantly, that these two countries are doing everything they can to see to it that these tensions are de-escalated,” he explained.

In a similar vein, on December 5, a meeting was held between Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. At the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed the state and prospects for bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the most pressing aspects of the regional and international agenda, including the issues of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Prior to that, the two ministers met in Washington on November 7.



