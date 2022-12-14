Azerbaijani protestors quite positive, ready to stay as long as it takes – Trend reports from scene

By Trend





Members of Azerbaijani non-government organizations have been protesting for two days straight near Shusha, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, Trend’s correspondent reports from the scene.

The protests are connected with the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijani mineral resources on this land. The only thing that the protestors demand is the arrival of Andrei Volkov, who is the commander of Russian peacekeepers. However, their demand hasn’t been heard yet. The protestors are provided with hot food and water. They are quite positive, they do not plan to leave. They say that if it’s necessary, they’ll be here for a week, for ten days, as long as it takes until their demands are heard.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process to carry on.