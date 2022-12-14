Enter day three: number of Azerbaijani protesters near Shusha growing

The number of Azerbaijanis joining the protests of local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed there [in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], is increasing, Trend reports from the scene.

The people who newly joined the protests have also demanded the arrival of the peacekeepers' commander General Andrey Volkov and chanted slogans calling for an end to environmental terror [illegal exploitation of mineral deposits by Armenian residents in Azerbaijani territories].

Representatives of the NGOs have been protesting for the third straight day.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions, but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.