Azerbaijani, Turkiye, Turkmen foreign ministers meet in Awaza





Sabina Mammadli





A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkiye, and Turkmen foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Rashid Meredov respectively, kicked off in Awaza, Azernews reports per Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

"HAPPENING NOW: Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of #Azerbaijan, Republic of #Türkiye & #Turkmenistan has started in Awaza," the tweet said.

In his turn, on his Twitter page, Cavusoglu stated that the sides will take concrete steps in the fields of trade, energy, transportation, economy, customs, education, science, and culture.

"Our cooperation will also contribute to regional prosperity and security," the Turkish minister added.



