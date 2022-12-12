Heydar Aliyev was founder of strong Azerbaijan that it is today - Azer Garayev

By Trend

Heydar Aliyev was the founder of strong Azerbaijan that it is today, a veteran of the security agencies of Azerbaijan and the first Karabakh war, honorary fellow of the State Security Service, retired Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend within the "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" video project.

"The 1990s were very difficult and stressful for Azerbaijan. The country was on the verge of collapse. First, our enemy, Armenia, sought to create chaos in our country, by resorting to sabotage. They tried to stop Heydar Aliyev, but nothing could frighten him, or make him turn away from the chosen path. He paid particular attention to the selection of personnel for national security agencies," he said.

Garayev noted that at that time, there was a shortage of personnel in the national security agencies, and the Popular Front party, which was in power back then, hired random people.

"Uneducated people who were unaware of their responsibilities at work were hired. It was a self-deception. Surely, after coming to power, Heydar Aliyev revised the personnel policy. On his initiative, the Academy for training personnel for the State Security Service was established. Today, the personnel of the State Security Service are graduates of this Academy. It is the result of the far-sighted policy of Heydar Aliyev," he said.

Garayev also noted that Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to the army building.

"Back then, whoever could create a group of his own, did so. There was chaos everywhere, which resulted in occupation of our territories by Armenia. Nevertheless, after coming to power, Heydar Aliyev brought the situation under control. He proved that Azerbaijan is independent and will pursue an independent policy," Garayev said.

"Other countries began to recognize Azerbaijan, diplomatic relations were being established," he said.

Garayev also reminded that 'Contract of the Century' was the biggest achievement of Azerbaijan at the time.

"Hard work was done to make it happen," he said. "Despite all the difficulties, Heydar Aliyev managed to do it, and fortunately, this contract is still valid today."