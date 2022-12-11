Azerbaijan sends note to Russia in connection with activities of peacekeepers

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has sent a note to Russia in connection with the activities of the peacekeepers, the head of the press service of the MFA Aykhan Hajizade said, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly appealed to the command of the peacekeeping contingent in order to prevent the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, as well as to eliminate the consequences of the negative impact on the environment.

"In many cases, these appeals from the Azerbaijani side remained unanswered, and no measures were taken to prevent the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources. According to the information received, illegal exploitation of natural resources is observed, especially in the Kyzylbulag gold deposit and the Demirli copper-molybdenum deposit.

Since December 3 this year, negotiations have been held between the representatives of the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in order to determine the methods for monitoring these territories by Azerbaijani specialists.

Hajizade noted that, despite an attempt by Azerbaijani representatives to visit two regions where illegal mining takes place on December 10, in accordance with the agreement reached, this trip was disrupted.

"Against the background of the fact that the Russian peacekeeping contingent did not take any measures, the trip was prevented by pre-planned actions of local residents. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a corresponding note to the Russian side. The Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed on part of the territory of Azerbaijan in accordance with a tripartite statement from November 10, 2020, must strictly observe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan in all its activities," he said.