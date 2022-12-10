Azerbaijan to send new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in coming days

By Trend

Another batch of humanitarian aid will be sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine in the coming days, authorized representative of Azerbaijan’s AzerEnergy OJSC Samad Islamov said at an event dedicated to sending of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on December 10, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and Ukraine have always had close co-operation. The relations between the two countries and peoples have rich history. Today, during difficult days for Ukraine, Azerbaijan stands with the Ukrainian people and sends the regular humanitarian aid to the country," Islamov stressed.

He noted that the infrastructure in Ukraine suffered the most following the recent developments in the country.

"Azerbaijan is sending electrical equipment to Ukraine due to the big energy supply issues in the country. Azerenergy OJSC sent trucks with 45 transformers and the first batch of 50 generators. The batch of aid worth 1.4 million manat ($823,331) and weighing 52 tons is sent off. The country will deliver the regular batch in the coming days. We wish the Ukrainian people a safe and quick end to their suffering and will regularly provide humanitarian support to them," Islamov added.