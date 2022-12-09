TODAY.AZ / Politics

Representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs to convey appeal to Russian embassy

09 December 2022 [18:07] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the field of ecology have prepared an appeal addressed to the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war] Andrey Volkov, Trend reports on December 9.

The NGO representatives gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Baku to convey this appeal.

