Co-op between Azerbaijan and Council of Europe to expand - Deputy Secretary General

09 December 2022 [20:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe will continue to expand, said Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Bjorn Berge during a video message addressed to the participants of the event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, Trend reports.

"Currently, Europe faces a couple of serious problems. As we move forward, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe will become increasingly important," he said.

The event is a part of a larger initiative that is directed at increasing awareness about the cooperation between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan.

