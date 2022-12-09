Azerbaijan to fully rebuild Aghdam, ensure return of its natives – University of Arizona

By Trend





Azerbaijan will fully rebuild liberated Aghdam and ensure the return of its natives, Director of Outreach and Program Development, Human Rights Practice Graduate Program of the University of Arizona, Ph.D. Leonard Hammer told Trend during his visit to Karabakh as part of a foreign delegation on December 8.

He also said he would like to visit Aghdam after the reconstruction.

"In fact, I'm very excited and want to see what Aghdam will look like after the reconstruction process ends. I want the inhabitants of this city to return to the restored Aghdam, which will put an end to their suffering," Hammer added.