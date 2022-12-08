Mine threat in Azerbaijan's Karabakh slows down return of people - ICOMOS Vice President

By Trend

The mine threat in Azerbaijan's Karabakh slows down the return of people to their native lands, said Vice President of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) Zeynep Gul Unal in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of an international conference at ADA University.

She noted that the mining of territories is an issue that should be the focus of attention of the international community.

"This problem should be raised on every platform. It cannot be neglected," she said.

The ADA University hosts an international conference dedicated to the protection of cultural values and the role of UNESCO conventions in it.