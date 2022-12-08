Official: Significant work done to bring Armenian servicemen to justice

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Significant work has been done to bring Armenian servicemen to justice for crimes against Azerbaijani prisoners, as part of the criminal procedural law and following the international law requirements, Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark at a conference on "basic guarantees of human rights" organized by the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, in Baku.

Mammadov stressed that considerable work had been done to redress violations of the rights of the internally displaced persons, compensate for the material and moral damage, assess the historical, cultural, and religious monuments destroyed by Armenian vandals, calculate the damage caused to the country following the occupation, as well as to bring Armenian servicemen-saboteurs and members of illegal armed detachments to justice for crimes against Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages.

Speaking at the event, Attorney General Kamran Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has joined numerous international human rights-related documents.

He noted that in today's world, human rights are an essential part of universal culture.

Further, Kamran Aliyev added that democratic, legal state-building in Azerbaijan is based on the country's constitution, which is the basic law of sovereign Azerbaijan.

According to him, as a result of large-scale reforms led by President Ilham Aliyev life of the country has changed, bases of independence and sovereignty have been strengthened, great successes have been achieved in the fields of social and economic development, the building of legal and democratic state, civil society and integration into the world community.