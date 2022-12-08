Azerbaijani Aghdam to become Karabakh's promising economic center – Kazan Federal University

By Trend

Azerbaijani Aghdam is supposed to become a prosperous, promising, and enthralling city of liberated Karabakh, Doctor of Law, Professor, Head of the Department of International and European Law of Russian Kazan Federal University Adel Abdullin told Trend during his visit to Karabakh as part of an ICOMOS delegation on December 7.

"I am glad that Azerbaijan received Karabakh back. Now there is a lot of work to be done for the recovery of this place and turning into the once-blossomed region. Happy to have an opportunity to visit Aghdam," Abdullin said.

He expressed sadness about the scale of destruction, demolished buildings and monuments, as well as expressed confidence in their speedy restoration.