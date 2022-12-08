Azerbaijan, Dagestan discuss co-op strengthening

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 6, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with the head of the Dagestani Republic, Sergei Malikov, in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, Ali Asadov and Sergey Malikov expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Dagestani relations in a variety of fields and discussed the prospects for mutual activities in areas of mutual interest.

The parties expressed their confidence that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan will further strengthen the mutually beneficial Azerbaijan-Russia partnership.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six road maps are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

Russia also played a prominent role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution. The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.