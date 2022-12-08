Azerbaijan, Hungary mull co-op in demining activities

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 6, possible cooperation in the field of demining the liberated territories was discussed between Azerbaijan and Hungary, Azernews reports per the Mine Action Agency.

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), held a meeting with Tamas Torma, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, ideas were exchanged in the direction of future joint cooperation in combating the mine threat.

Tamas Torma noted that his government intends to contribute to the large-scale demining operations carried out in order to carry out safe and sustainable reconstruction activities in the liberated territories.

Vugar Suleymanov, in turn, thanked the Hungarian government for its support of humanitarian demining activities.

The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on November 27, 1992. The Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan was established in January 2009, while the embassy of Azerbaijan was opened in Hungary in September 2004.

Around 50 documents have been signed between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Hungary have also had fruitful cooperation with international and regional organizations. Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan on November 11, 2014.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $35.1 million in 2021.



