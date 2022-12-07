Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers award servicemen involved in Fraternal Fist military drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

As part of the joint exercises between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, on December 6, the military personnel received awards on Distinguished Visitors Day, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and Turkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar awarded a group of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen who excelled themselves in the military exercises.

Addressing the servicemen Akar praised his participation in the Distinguished Visitors Day along with the chief of the General Staff and other commanders. The Turkish minister highlighted the importance of strong armies amid increasing threats and dangers worldwide.

“In the face of growing threats and dangers around the world, the security of our countries and nations can only be ensured by having a strong army," Akar said.

Hulusi Akar emphasized that Turkiye always supports Azerbaijan and is ready to stand as one against any threats or provocations, adding that Azerbaijan's friends are also Turkiye's friends and Azerbaijan's enemies are Turkiye's enemies as well.

In his speech, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov expressed his joy at seeing Turkish service members in Azerbaijan. The minister stressed that all types of troops fulfilled their duties at a high level during the military drills.

“Following the 44-day Second Karabakh War, under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the country has been carrying out reforms to bring the Azerbaijani Army in line with the model of the Turkish Armed Forces. We are fortunate because the Turkish Armed Forces are one of the world's leading armies. As one nation, two states, we are effectively using this chance. Our brotherhood is eternal. Long live the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood!” the minister emphasized.

To recap, on December 6, Azerbaijan hosted "Fraternal Fist" joint exercises with representatives of the Turkish military forces. The exercises involving servicemen from different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military jets of the Azerbaijani and the Turkish Air Forces held in Baku city, as well as Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli districts on the border with Iran. Under the scenario, units of the Land Forces, Air Forces, Special Forces, Engineering Troops, Rocket, and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Army jointly with the Turkish servicemen performed various combat training tasks.