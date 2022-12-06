Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents congratulate military personnel participating in Fraternal Fist drills [UPDATE]

On the Distinguished Visitors Day held during the “Fraternal Fist” exercises, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan via a telephone call congratulated the military personnel of both fraternal countries participating in the exercises, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev congratulated the military personnel and noted that the “Fraternal Fist” exercises are another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, as well as emphasized that the unity is indestructible and eternal.

Emphasizing the successful conduct of the exercises, held under the idea of “One nation, two states”, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that the unshakable unity will continue in the future and congratulated the military personnel.