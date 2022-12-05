Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers eye greater cooperation prospects

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 5, a meeting was held between Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the most pressing aspects of the regional and international agenda, including the issues of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the intensity of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Russia at all levels is evidence of an active dialogue between the two countries.

"Our regular contacts on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international events have become a good tradition. The intensity of the negotiation process between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, starting from the level of leaders, at the level of heads of government, relevant ministries, and heads of subjects of the federation, is a clear demonstration of a wide range of intensity of dialogue between our countries," the Azerbaijani foreign minister said.

He recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"This year is special due to the fact that it is an anniversary. Summing up, looking back at the past 30 years, it seems to me a very good opportunity to outline and analyze plans for the future. An important topic of today's discussions will be post-conflict issues, the implementation of trilateral agreements," Bayramov opined.

Bayramov noted that 2022 is another successful year for trade, economic, and investment relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

He noted that for 10 months of this year, the growth in trade turnover between the countries amounted to $3 billion.

"Over the 30-year history, the relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have had the character of progressive and dynamic development," Bayramov said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also added that two Russian delegations would visit Baku in the coming days.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also positively assessed today's meeting with Jeyhun Bayramov.

“We have regular contacts. This year is specific, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The exchange of visits is provided for by the action plan, approved by us to worthily celebrate this anniversary,” he noted.

Lavrov stressed that the development of bilateral ties is influenced, among other things, by relations at the highest level. So, according to him, this year the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia met for the sixth time.

“Of course, this year is also particularly significant for the signing of the Declaration on Allied Relations during the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Moscow, which has now cemented new qualities of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. Today we’ll discuss good opportunities to see how the principles that the presidents laid down in this important document are being implemented in all areas of our bilateral contacts. An important topic is the implementation of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia following the 2020 second Karabakh war,” Lavrov added.

He expressed Russia's interest in taking part in the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We are interested in doing our best to contribute to the opening of transport links, the delimitation of borders, the conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and, in general, the strengthening of confidence-building measures, including through the development of contacts between public structures, political experts and MPs. Cooperation in the region, the matters related to the Caspian sea, contacts in the UN, the OSCE, going through very difficult times, the CIS, and other processes taking place in our common region are always on our agenda, ” Lavrov concluded.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments made in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.